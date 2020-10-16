Two men were caught on camera breaking into a Saanich apartment block and stealing a bike on the evening of Oct. 6. (Screenshot via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Two men were caught on camera breaking into a Saanich apartment block and stealing a bike on the evening of Oct. 6. (Screenshot via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

VIDEO: Police seek pair caught on camera breaking into Saanich apartment building

Suspects reportedly stole hybrid bike worth $400

Police are calling on the public to help identify two men caught on camera breaking into a Saanich apartment block and stealing a bike.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released a video of the break-in at a building in the 800-block of Vernon Avenue late on Oct. 6. The security footage showed two suspects entering the building at 10:16 p.m. and, according to Crime Stoppers, the pair then made their way to the underground parking lot, cut the lock off a bike and left with it. The bike, a Black Marin San Anselmo DS 3, is worth an estimated $400.

READ ALSO: Morning traffic stop leaves Victoria woman facing over $5,000 in fines for impaired driving, other offences

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, said break and enters at apartment complexes aren’t uncommon but said that the clear video footage of the suspects will help with the investigation.

Recently, Saanich police have responded to an average of one break and enter per week but had more than 20 property crimes – most related to car break-ins – reported from Oct. 7 to 14. One incident involved a smashed window but the rest were a result of vehicles being left unlocked. He emphasized the importance of locking vehicles and securing properties.

READ ALSO: Police warn car break-ins are on the rise in Greater Victoria

Anyone with information about the suspects or the whereabouts of the bike is asked to contact the Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria
Next story
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Just Posted

A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Public may not know final results on evening of B.C. election

Uncertainty stems from high number of mail-in ballots

Victoria police, fire and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responding to a barricade incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Dec. 25, 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal Christmas Day barricade incident

Woman died after being shot in the head, neck with plastic projectiles

Over 2,000 customers in the Langford and Millstream area are out of power Friday afternoon. (Google Maps)
West Shore power outage affecting over 2,000

Customers have been without power since 1:43 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The City of Victoria asked the organizer behind a mural in Bastion Square to removed the acronym A.C.A.B. from one of the letters. The mural reads, “More Justice, More Peace,” in a call for progress on racism and violence. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria votes to remove ‘ACAB’ from Bastion Square mural

Date of removal is unknown as dialogues continue

Passengers seated in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 10 may have been exposed to COVID-19. (Black Press File Photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria

The BCCDC is cautioning anyone who was seated in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 10

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

The Nanaimo bar is now on liquor store shelves in the form of a new cream liqueur from Canadian whisky producer Forty Creek. (Photo submitted)
Canadian whisky company captures Nanaimo bar in a bottle

Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream liqueur has driven ‘renewed interest’ in the brand

The cover of the 2021 RASTA calendar. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read