VIDEO: Potential witness sought in Victoria home arson investigation

Police looking to speak with driver of light-coloured vehicle in the area before fire

The Victoria Police Department is hoping to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers of this vehicle as they may have witnessed an arson in progress or seen a suspect. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are looking to speak with a potential witness to the arson at the home of a Ukrainian Church pastor and his family.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1100-block of Caledonia Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (April 20). One of the children suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after she was cut on broken glass while escaping the fire, which spread from the first floor to the roof. After treatment, her injuries were downgraded to non-life-threatening.

Fire crews also rescued the family’s cat, which was revived at the scene.

The Victoria Police Department is investigating the fire as arson and is asking for the public’s help in locating a potential witness to the crime.

Police are hoping to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers of a light-coloured – possibly white – four-door vehicle seen driving in the area shortly before the fire started. VicPD has released a video of the vehicle in hopes of finding any potential witnesses.

Investigators are also seeking any other potential witnesses and dashcam or security footage from within a two-block radius of Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on April 20.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

