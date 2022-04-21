The Victoria Police Department is hoping to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers of this vehicle as they may have witnessed an arson in progress or seen a suspect. (Courtesy VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is hoping to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers of this vehicle as they may have witnessed an arson in progress or seen a suspect. (Courtesy VicPD)

VIDEO: Potential witness sought in Victoria home arson investigation

Police looking to speak with driver of light-coloured vehicle in the area before fire

Victoria police are looking to speak with a potential witness to the arson at the home of a Ukrainian Church pastor and his family.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1100-block of Caledonia Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (April 20). One of the children suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after she was cut on broken glass while escaping the fire, which spread from the first floor to the roof. After treatment, her injuries were downgraded to non-life-threatening.

Fire crews also rescued the family’s cat, which was revived at the scene.

READ MORE: Arson suspected as Ukrainian pastor’s Victoria home burns with family inside

The Victoria Police Department is investigating the fire as arson and is asking for the public’s help in locating a potential witness to the crime.

Police are hoping to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers of a light-coloured – possibly white – four-door vehicle seen driving in the area shortly before the fire started. VicPD has released a video of the vehicle in hopes of finding any potential witnesses.

Investigators are also seeking any other potential witnesses and dashcam or security footage from within a two-block radius of Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on April 20.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Fundraiser started for Ukrainian pastor’s family after house fire suspected of arson

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Hospitalized COVID cases rise by 100, ICU holds steady in B.C. since last week

Just Posted

The Sooke Homeless Coalition wants to work with the District of Sooke to offer stable, safe places for homeless people to park recreatioal vehicles. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Homeless Coalition seeks safety for people sleeping in cars

The Victoria Police Department is hoping to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers of this vehicle as they may have witnessed an arson in progress or seen a suspect. (Courtesy VicPD)
VIDEO: Potential witness sought in Victoria home arson investigation

An artist rendering for a complex with housing for seniors and a drop-in activity centre proposed for the property next to the new library in Sooke on Wadams Way. (Contributed - District of Sooke)
Fundraiser launched to construct seniors facility in Sooke

From left, Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie, Brenda Freeman, Pulcherie Mboussi, Kristy Lowes and Mayor Fred Haynes cut the ribbon at the official opening of the community safety office at Uptown Shopping Centre. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
New Saanich police branch opens with fanfare at Uptown