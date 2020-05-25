VIDEO: Saanich police tackle man who refused to move off Trans-Canada Highway

At this point, it is unclear why the man refused to move

Saanich police took a man into custody on Monday morning after he refused to get off the Trans-Canada Highway. (Courtesy of Tracey Spence-Thorpe)

Saanich police officers tackled a man standing in the middle of the Trans-Canada Highway near Uptown Mall after he refused to move.

A video shows an approximate two-minute confrontation between police and the man, before at least seven officers tackle him.

Saanich police received multiple calls around 7:23 a.m. for a man standing in the middle of on-coming traffic. Police spoke to the man and he wouldn’t move.

According to Const. Markus Anastasiades it is unknown at this time why he refused to move.

“While the ideal situation in this case would have been for the man to comply with lawful directions given to him by the officers initially, the man repeated, explicitly, that he would not move. He was posing a danger to himself and to all of the motorists and pedestrians in that intersection and action had to be taken, despite any physical distancing recommendations in place,” said Anastasiades.

The man was taken into custody for mischief but has since been released without charges.



