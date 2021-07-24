George Robinson waves as concrete trucks go by during a parade held in his honour – family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to show their love and appreciation for him. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

George Robinson waves as concrete trucks go by during a parade held in his honour – family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to show their love and appreciation for him. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

VIDEO: Saanich truck parade celebrates 91-year-old’s 45-year career at Butler Concrete

Arranged by daughters and former colleagues who remember their time working with him fondly

A truck parade and celebration of 91-year-old, George “Mort” Robinson’s life and career commenced in the late morning on July 24.

The parade was arranged by his two daughters and several of Robinson’s former colleagues who remember their time working with him very fondly.

Robinson is a fourth-generation Saanich Peninsula resident who began his 45-year career with Butler Concrete and Aggregrate Ltd., otherwise known as Butler Bros. when he was in his early twenties.

The truck parade consisted of several concrete companies that know and respect his long history in the industry.

“I can’t believe it, the tears just keep on flowing,” said Robinson in response to the parade held in his honour.

Judy Selina, Robinson’s daughter, said that her dad was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and they’re unsure of how much time he has left. Everyone came together to arrange something for him so he would know how appreciated he is by his family, friends, and former colleagues said Selina.

“I’m really proud of him because he’s always learning, constantly surprising me, and he gave us such a wonderful life.”

ALSO READ: Sooke ATV Club gives back by cleaning up

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CommunityParade

Previous story
Oak Bay sets aside $27,000 for Indigenous art at muncipal hall

Just Posted

George Robinson waves as concrete trucks go by during a parade held in his honour – family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to show their love and appreciation for him. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich truck parade celebrates 91-year-old’s 45-year career at Butler Concrete

(Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay sets aside $27,000 for Indigenous art at muncipal hall

Riders with Bikers Against Child Abuse chose to visit the Peninsula on Sunday because of the Sidney Street Market and its food trucks. The market is operating out of a temporary location in the parking lot of the Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tourists starting to roll back into Sidney

Former Saanich councillor Dean Murdock recently celebrated one year of hosting a Greater Victoria issues-based podcast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria issues-based podcast celebrates one-year anniversary