Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas in Victoria filmmaker’s creation

Free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

A Victoria filmmaker has been working with the ‘jolly old man’ himself to create a short film.

Michael Korican collaborated with Ol’ Saint Nick for 2020 Sad Santa, Mad Santa, the sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa.

The 2020 version includes a rewritten version of Twas The Night Before Christmas, with Santa Claus ruminating about the pandemic in B.C. and how he can deliver Christmas this year.

The film is roughly two-and-a-half minutes long. Two versions – one spoken verse, one with guitar – are both available for free on YouTube.

Korican is the writer and director of several short films including Red Tape, Dust2dust and I Luv Spam. He operates Obscure Film Productions Inc. and has written, produced, directed, animated and edited more than 50 films.

READ ALSO: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSanta ClausVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay students show pandemic poise for Santa visit
Next story
’Ask and you shall receive,’ store says to homeless Vancouver Islanders

Just Posted

An incident on Sooke Road is slowing traffic Tuesday morning. (Drive BC)
Sooke Road incident cleared

Drive BC warns of slippery sections on Highway 14

A lone figure trudges through the snow Monday afternoon in Sidney’s Beacon Park. (Black Press Media file photo )
Ferries running, hundreds still without power after snow hits Greater Victoria

Crews assigned to most outages following Monday snowfall

BC Transit warned that all Greater Victoria routes were impacted by the icy roads on the morning of Dec. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
All Greater Victoria BC Transit routes affected by icy roads

Number 56, 57 and 83 buses detoured

The Braefoot Community Association built the Braefoot Park clubhouse in the mid-1980s and continued to add on over the years. (Photo courtesy Lee Richardson)
Community group hopes letter-writing campaign can reverse termination of 34-year lease in Braefoot Park

Saanich plans to take over Braefoot building in early 2021

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas in Victoria filmmaker’s creation

Free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 were out in the snow and ice to thank the West Shore community for its continued support. (Goldstream Gazette/Facebook)
Legion members brave the ice to warm West Shore hearts

Legion thanks community for continued support

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Thousands in the Cowichan Valley and the south Island were still without power as of Tuesday morning after an unexpected snowstorm hit the area on Monday, with heavy snow cracking off tree branches and taking down power lines. Pictured is a vehicle in Duncan after being struck by falling branches. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

BC Hydro crews working around the clock to repair damage

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

The staff at Qualitown Thrift Store in Campbell River pose for a photograph. Every second and fourth monday of the month, they will be welcoming homeless people to come and take things that they need from the store. Binny Paul photo
’Ask and you shall receive,’ store says to homeless Vancouver Islanders

Campbell River thrift store offers free shopping for the homeless to deter theft

Nanaimo’s Joseph Robichaud won $75,000 playing BC/49 this fall. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wins $75,000 for the holidays playing the lotto

Joseph Robichaud matched five out of six numbers in a BC/49 draw

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Most Read