VIDEO: Seal attacked by unseen predator in waters off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures harrowing footage of what appears to be a seal’s final moments

Warning: This story contains disturbing footage.

A peaceful sunset stroll turned into a savage display of marine predation for a Victoria woman Monday night.

Steffani Cameron was on an evening walk along Dallas Road when something in the water caught her eye near Fonyo Beach. Standing just below Paddon Avenue, she began to film the scene unfolding in front of her.

A pinniped – it’s unclear if the footage is of a sea lion or harbour seal – appears to be battling with something beneath the surface. In an especially brutal moment, a spray of what looks like blood shoots up from the water.

“I’ve sat by the seaside all my life and I’ve never witnessed anything like it,” she told Black Press Media. At the time, she wasn’t sure what she was filming but later speculated that a larger, unseen, predator was beneath the surface.

So my friend suggests I didn’t see a seal hunting fish earlier… but rather a seal being killed by a larger predator that remains below the surface. And now that I watched it from that perspective… eek. Did I film a seal being killed on Dallas Road? #yyj pic.twitter.com/52vNY2r8VC — Steffani Cameron, Deep State Operative (@SnarkySteff) January 19, 2021

