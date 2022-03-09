A portion of Highway 12 just north of Lytton has apparently collapsed. The Highway is closed in both directions as Drive BC conducts a geotechnical assessment on the area. (Bill Paul photo)

VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic through the area

A video posted to social media shows Highway 12 just north of Lytton crumbled along the bank of the Fraser River. DriveBC said crews are conducting a geotechnical investigation of the site between Six Mile Road and Kirby Flat Road for 4.8 kilometres.

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic through the area. Only vehicles under a gross weight of 14,500 kilograms can travel along the Highway 12 route. Any larger vehicles will have to detour via Highway 1.

Construction in the area has been ongoing since at least mid-February when cracks formed in the roadway.

This photo taken on Feb 11, 2022 shows cracks forming in the roadway. (Bill Paul photo)

Meanwhile, Highway 99 was closed between Pemberton and Lillooet after a rockslide occurred between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road earlier this week. The slide is near Duffy Lake Provincial Park where rockslides killed five people during the Nov. 14 atmospheric river.

An aerial view of the March rockslide near Duffy Lake Provincial Park on Highway 99. (DriveBC)

The rockslide has been cleared and the highway is open to traffic. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for traffic control.

