VIDEO: Students rally to save music amid Greater Victoria budget cuts

The Willows elementary Grade 5 students participate in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) district strings program and were inspired to rally against the proposed budget cuts that affect the music programs across the district. (Courtesy Willows PAC)

Students filled the Cadboro Bay Road sidewalks on Friday afternoon in protest of potential music cuts.

Parents, teachers and students learned in early April that SD61 needed to cut $7 million from its budget – and proposed eliminating music programs and cutting supports for elementary and middle school students requiring alternative education plans.

The Willows elementary Grade 5 students participate in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) district strings program and were inspired to rally against the proposed budget cuts that affect the music programs across the district.

Oaklands and Campus View elementary students, who also participate in the strings program, also rallied outside their schools, with Margaret Jenkins postponing student action there because of an earlier COVID-19 exposure.

