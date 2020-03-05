A lamppost and building were damaged when an SUV swerved into oncoming traffic on Jacklin Road and ended up pushed against Redeemer Lutheran Church Wednesday afternoon. (Instagram/@CabbieinYYJ)

VIDEO: SUV crashes into building, damages lamp post in Langford

Officers rule out drugs or alcohol as an influence

A building and lamp post in Langford were damaged during a vehicle incident involving an SUV on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., a driver crashed the SUV into a van travelling the opposite direction on Jacklin Road, sending the SUV going towards the Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 3024 Jacklin Rd.

According to multiple social media posts, the SUV didn’t crash through the building, but damaged a railing.

West Shore RCMP confirm there were no serious injuries reported by either driver, but one of the drivers went to the hospital to get checked out. Officers have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash.

BC Hydro was called due to exposed wires from the lamppost. The cause is still under investigation.

