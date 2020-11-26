Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole three backpacks from a daycare.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at a daycare located in a home on Wildlife Place.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the backpacks were hung on the fence outside the home.

As soon as the owner saw that that the backpacks were missing, she called the police. Security system footage showed a man approach on a yellow mountain bike, walk over to the backpacks, grab three of them and ride off.

Police attended and patrolled the area but could not locate the suspect.

One hour later, two of the three missing backpacks were found in the marsh adjacent to the Nanaimo Ice Centre. Their contents, which included clothing, were found strewn about next to the backpacks. A dark blue backpack was not found may have been kept by the suspect as it was somewhat larger than the others.

“The little ones were not told about the theft, but when the parents were notified they expressed a range of emotions, from anger, disgust to shock,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “The owner of the daycare has since stopped hanging [backpacks] on the fence.”

The suspect is believed to be a Caucasian young man in his late teens to early 20s. He was also wearing a distinctive black-and-white-striped hoodie.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-40114.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo RCMP find ‘heart-breaking’ circumstances during wellness checks


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP Briefstheftunsolved crimes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black and white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children's backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test
Next story
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Just Posted

The realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke will take more than a year to complete. (File - Sooke News Mirror) The realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke will take more than a year to complete. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Patience requested from drivers as work begins on realignment of Highway 14 in Sooke

Construction between Connie and Glinz Lake roads expected to take 1½ years

(Black Press Media file photo)
Soap-making mishap sets Victoria home ablaze, causes $75,000 damage

Three people escaped with no injuries

A spokesperson for the Peninsula Country Market is upset that their third and final Winter Market won’t happen this Saturday in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park following moves by the municipality. (Facebook/Peninsula Country Market)
Central Saanich postpones weekend Winter Market, organizers upset

Lorea Tomsin said municipality’s move runs counter to provincial direction

As cyclists and pedestrians pass by at Humboldt and Government streets, a garden of blooming black-eyed Susans brightens up the northwest corner of the Fairmont Empress Hotel property on a partially sunny November afternoon. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Keep your umbrella handy for the next while around Greater Victoria

November has lived up to its reputation as one of the rainiest months of the year

Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming moves to the role of transportation minister in the NDP’s new cabinet. (B.C. government file photo)
Greater Victoria MLAs claim key roles in new cabinet

Transportation, Indigenous relations, children and family development ministries headed by locals

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Cowichan animal sanctuary gets international accreditation

A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Most Read