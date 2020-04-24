VIDEO: Thief steals hockey gear from parked car in Saanich

Saanich police are searching for a suspect caught on camera breaking into a car and stealing hockey gear. (GV Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Saanich police officers are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing hockey gear from a parked car in early April.

According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the goalie equipment was taken from a car outside the Red Lion Inn and Suites on Douglas Street on April 9.

A male suspect can be seen in the security footage leaving the area on foot carrying white goalie pads and a black bag and dragging a large blue hockey bag. He has light hair and is wearing jeans, a dark coloured hoodie and grey shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or, to report anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

