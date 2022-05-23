The Royal Canadian Navy leads are one of the first to proceed in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

The Royal Canadian Navy leads are one of the first to proceed in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

VIDEO: Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade returns for 122nd showing

This year’s parade drew 75 entries and hundreds of spectators following a two-year pandemic hiatus

For the first time in two years, residents of Victoria were treated to the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade.

About 75 entrants made their way in a cheery procession from the Mayfair Shopping Centre along Douglas Street to its intersection with Humboldt Street, representing a wide variety of school marching bands, local businesses and cultural organizations.

Spectators numbered in the hundreds looking down Douglas Street from the shopping centre.

This year’s Thrifty Foods Parade is the first in two years following the end of more stringent provincial pandemic guidelines.

