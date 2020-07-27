VIDEO: Transient orcas spotted near Victoria harbour

A rare visit by a pod of killer whales nearby Victoria’s harbour was caught on camera Thursday afternoon.

Five Star Whale Watching posted to its Facebook page a video capturing the moment several transient orcas popped their heads out of the water as they made their way west.

The video shows the Biggs killer whales, identified as the T46B, T68 and T68B, swimming back to open ocean.

Last month, the owner of Sooke Whale Watching spotted a pod of transient killer whales just five minutes from his docks at Salty Towers, which could be seen from Whiffin Spit.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Sooke resident spots whale pod in local waters

ALSO READ: Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Killer WhalesOrca