A truck driver held up an Aldergrove Tim Horton’s drive-thru on April 17, in protest of truckers – as essential workers – not being able to find places to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

The modest community of Aldergrove has been thrust into the limelight after a truck driver was denied walk-up service at one of its Tim Horton’s drive-thrus.

In a video taken Friday morning, on April 17, a man identified as a truck driver, paces in front of the kiosk restaurant’s service window, arms crossed.

“They won’t serve this truck driver so he’s blocking it,” captioned Langley truck driver Andy Bessem – who recorded the act of protest.

“He wanted a coffee,” Bessem told the Aldergrove Star, after a brief conversation with the trucker.

Langley RCMP were called in after the trucker held up the drive-thru for what Bessem estimates was a half-hour.

After conversing with police, the truck driver “left peacefully. But he never did get his coffee.”

READ MORE: ‘A matter of human decency’: Trucker’s union calls on gas station’s rest stops to fully re-open

Multiple motorists offered to purchase the beverage for him, but Bessem said blocking the restaurant’s queue was about much more than getting his morning coffee:

“I’ve been a truck driver for 40 years and I’m very disappointed with Tim Horton’s that they won’t do this for drivers – essential workers.”

The truck driver – who asked to remain anonymous – corroborated his reasoning for the demonstration.

The video has since went viral, striking a chord with people all over the country who want to ensure truckers can find places to eat on their routes in the face of widespread restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage has had more than 100,000 views and 8,300 shares in less than a week’s time.

The franchise at 26474 56 Ave. shuttered in-store service mid-March to comply with a provincial health order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It is simply not safe to allow guests to walk through the drive-thru lane,” Tim Horton’s spokesperson Meghan Giffin told the Aldergrove Star on Tuesday.

Giffin added that, in solidarity with the trucker, the restaurant owner has implemented a carry-out system for truckers to get fed.

In Aldergrove, “signage has been posted, asking truck drivers to call a phone number so our team members can take their order and hand it off to them in a safe manner,” Giffin confirmed.

According to the company, more than 400 of its Canadian locations have introduced similar ordering options for truck drivers whose rigs are too large to navigate its drive-thrus.

The Aldergrove Tim Horton’s is located just off of the Trans-Canada Highway’s 264th Street exit.

RELATED: Family uses social media to help truckers eat during the pandemic

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Just Posted

Online petition launched against Sooke homeless shelter

Rec centre will be used as an emergency space for homeless needing to self-isolate

Police still searching for high-risk teen last seen near Topaz Park

Arianna McKenzie, 16, missing since April 19

Business applicants pour in to Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s shop local initiative

BetterBuySooke.ca offers residents a the opportunity to shop local and support Sooke business owners

Langford eateries see silver lining amidst COVID-19

Changes in service bring changes in perspectives on current situation

VIDEO: Vehicle impounded after intoxicated driver swerves into Langford ditch

West Shore RCMP says driver was uninjured, issued 90-day driving prohibition

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Premier addresses Island leaders’ concerns about ferry travel, hopeful more restrictions won’t be necessary

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Vancouver Island stroke survivor uses axe throwing for relief and recovery during COVID-19 pandemic

Erin Katz spent eight weeks in hospital recovering from multiple strokes

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

Most Read