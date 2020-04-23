VIDEO: Vehicle impounded after intoxicated driver swerves into Langford ditch

An Audi ended up in a ditch near Humpback and Sooke roads after the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into oncoming westbound traffic on Wednesday evening.
Single car ended up in ditch along Humpback Rd/Sooke Rd yesterday evening. @WestshoreRCMP Const. Nancy Saggar confirms driver was impaired & given 90 day road prohibition + car impounded for 30 days. 🎥: (FB/Lily Nicole) pic.twitter.com/FSfXXsxgX3
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) April 23, 2020
West Shore RCMP received a report of a car engine smoking around 7:30 p.m. Officers said the intoxicated driver was given a 90-day prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.
The driver was uninjured and was safely transported home.
