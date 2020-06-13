VIDEO: Victoria dental clinic releases NSYNC lip dub music video

A local dental clinic is bringing smiles to Victorians in more ways than one.

Staff from Urban Smiles Victoria – located in the 800-block of Broughton Street – brushed up on their dancing and lip syncing skills for an *NSYNC music video inviting patients back into the clinic now that some of B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Starring new associate Dr. Brett Livingstone, the choreographed video features brightly-dressed staff members singing *NSYNC’s ‘I Want You Back.’

“We hadn’t seen our staff for a long time,” said Dr. Rachel Staples. “Spirits were kind of low [after] you’ve gone through something like this, people have been at home and have been lonely. I thought it would be fun to do a team activity.”

READ ALSO: March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

The video has garnered more than 21,000 views on Facebook.

“We sent it out in an email blast, now every patient coming through the door has said, ‘I can’t stop watching the video.’” Staples said.

The clinic closed in mid-March after staff attended a Vancouver dental conference known to have a confirmed case of the virus. During that time, Staples and Livingstone ordered the supplies needed to remain open for emergency dental work.

On June 1 the clinic fully reopened to the public with safety protocols in place.

RELATED: Victoria dental staff dance to *NSYNC to promote reopening

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronaviruslocal business