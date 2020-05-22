VIDEO: Video of demolition ‘close call’ doesn’t show the whole story, says developer

Pedestrian walked on street next to closed sidewalk

The developers behind a demolition in Esquimalt say a video showing what appears to be a close call for a pedestrian is not what it seems.

The video, posted to the Esquimalt Community Connection Facebook group by Leah DeForrest, shows a building on the corner of Esquimalt and Head Street being demolished. A man walks past just as the structure collapses and dust fills the air. A section of the fence appears to be pushed out of place by the debris.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt approves 10-storey development with ground floor health clinic

The property is the future site of a 12-storey, mixed-use development by Lexi Group. Managing Director Babak Nikbakhtan says the site was following all safety protocols, and had fenced off the sidewalk next to the demolition. The pedestrian was walking on the street against the direction of on-site watchmen, Nikbakhtan said, and all of the debris fell within the fenced area.

“The sidewalk was closed,” he said. “All the demolition was inside the property line.”

The Township of Esquimalt said although the demolition was on private land, there is an expectation that “any work being performed in Esquimalt adheres to WorkSafe BC and all other applicable safety standards.”

The matter was referred to WorkSafe BC and the Township said it is investigating to see if any action is warranted.

READ ALSO: Apparent television theft in Langford caught on camera


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Cannabis Store proposed for Uptown could be the first of many in Saanich

Just Posted

Victoria man arrested in suspected weapons smuggling incident in Sooke

West Shore police service dog Erik tracked down suspect in bush

VIDEO: Video of demolition ‘close call’ doesn’t show the whole story, says developer

Pedestrian walked on street next to closed sidewalk

Artistic, economic hub proposed for Colwood Park and Ride site

Juan de Fuca Performing Arts Society to make proposal at June 8 committee meeting

Oak Bay resident stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

BC Cannabis Store proposed for Uptown could be the first of many in Saanich

Council looks at application for legal pot shop

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Island family makes music video to show appreciation for community

Sheila Richards, 77 is the star of new music video celebrating community kindness

Thief spends two hours stealing children’s shoes through mail slot

Incident happened last week at Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization’s centre on Needham Street

Overdose prevention services not meeting needs of inhalant drug users: Campbell River advocate

Campbell River’s low OPS utilization numbers will continue unless inhalation services are provided said outgoing OPS provider

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

Most Read