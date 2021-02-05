VIDEO: West Shore crews rescue trapped fawn from fence

West Shore RCMP released “dramatic footage” of the moment a fawn was rescued from a wrought-iron fence in Colwood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A small, struggling fawn returned to its mother thanks to the quick action of West Shore emergency crews.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, West Shore RCMP received a call of a young deer stuck in a wrought-iron gate at a residential property on Colwood’s Porcher Place.

The fawn had been “frantically struggling to get out of the fence while mother deer watched nearby,” RCMP say. Police called in Colwood Fire Rescue, who used hydraulic spreaders to open the fencing and free the deer.

“We are happy to report the fawn was freed and reunited with its mother,” said Const. Nancy Saggar West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “The homeowners were very understanding and gave permission to manipulate the fence as required but Colwood Fire Rescue was able to restore the fence to near original state.”

Saggar said typically, animal complaints would go to BC Conservation officers, but when they aren’t available, police address the complaint.

