West Shore RCMP began checking for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Dec. 23. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP inspecting for winter tires at check stops

Winter or mud and snow tires are required between Oct. 1 and April 30

West Shore RCMP officers were busy inspecting vehicles for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Following Monday’s snowfall, officers are reminding drivers that in B.C. they are required to obey winter tire and chain regulations from Oct. 1 to April 30. In the vast majority of places, including Bear Mountain Parkway and the Malahat this means winter or mud and snow tires are mandatory.

“It’s essential for drivers if they’re going to be driving through these mountain passes that you plan ahead, check the weather conditions, make sure your vehicle is equipped with the suitable tires and leave yourself extra time to travel,” Cpl. Scott Seutter said.

READ ALSO: Traffic along Malahat at standstill after semi-truck spins out

“These times, accidents are expected and can cause closures of roadways. And to that aim, carry a first aid kit, carry blankets, warm clothing, a snack for yourself because you could be sitting on the side of the road for two or three hours waiting for emergency services to clear up the accident,” he added.

Anyone caught without proper tires may be subject to a fine, be told to turn around or have their vehicle taken off the road. For passenger vehicles, the fine is $121.

“If you aren’t carrying mud and snow tires or winter tires, we will not let you pass. You will not go over that mountain pass. We cannot risk your safety and the safety of others.”

