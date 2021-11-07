A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Tornado was seen off the Metro Vancouver coast

The University of B.C.’s main boulevard will be closed on Monday (Nov. 8) due to Saturday’s windstorm that sparked a tornado seen off the Metro Vancouver coast.

In a social media post, UBC said that University Boulevard will be closed and that pedestrians and cyclists should be extra cautious on campus due to fallen trees and branches.

TransLink said that because University Boulevard from Blanca Street to Wesbrook Mall is closed for the foreseeable future, routes 4, 14 and 99 will be diverted from University Boulevard through West 16th Avenue with traditional buses.

Video caught by people at UBC showed strong winds and branches being thrown around by gusts of wind, although the campus avoid the tornado seen off the region’s coast.

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TornadoUBC

Previous story
Saanich Parks recognized for getting green message out
Next story
B.C., Red Cross to pay $1,300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Just Posted

Reframing our Arts Future, set for Dec. 7, is delivered in three online sessions and provides an opportunity to explore and celebrate the role of arts in developing an equitable future for the region. All events will be conducted via Zoom and are open to the public. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arts and culture summit to reflect on impact, role of sector in Greater Victoria

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor is encouraging fellow young people interested in politics to run in the upcoming municipal election. (Black Press Media file photo)
Youngest Saanich councillor urges other youth to run in upcoming municipal election

An Anna’s hummingbird in care at Wild ARC in Metchosin this spring. (Courtesy Wild ARC)
B.C. biologist floats tips to keeping hummingbirds fed, safe this season

Paula McCormick, youth programs coordinator, helps children in the garden on a rainy day. (Photo courtesy of Erica Van Dyk)
PHOTOS: Botanical gardens in Saanich offer space for youth to connect with nature and gardening