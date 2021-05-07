View Royal green-lights residential development on Erskine Lane

First of two developments near Victoria General Hospital will provide 71 housing units

Architect’s rendering of the 7 Erskine Lane development, showing the view from the east and south. (VDA Architecture Ltd. image)

View Royal council gave final approval to the first of two developments on Erskine Lane, making way for a six-storey, 71-unit residential building near Victoria General Hospital.

The development for 7 Erskine Lane has been through various iterations, and is now in the final stages before construction begins. The property was used as a boat yard for the past 50 years, so some contaminated soil needs to be removed.

Mayor David Screech said there has been a lot of community input over the years, with concerns raised about traffic, density and sidewalk use.

There will be sidewalks built as part of the development permit. Other adjustments to bylaws were made, including increasing the building height to 17 metres from 13.5 metres, and reducing setback allowances.

The second proposed development on 9 Erskine Lane is much larger and has not yet reached the development permit stage. West Urban Developments has proposed a four building design, which they’ve already reduced in size following community feedback.

