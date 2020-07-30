The West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit arrested three men after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in a View Royal neighbourhood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

View Royal neighbours’ complaints lead to arrests in drug-trafficking investigation

Long gun, narcotics and cash found on property at centre of complaints

Reports of suspicious activity on a View Royal property led RCMP to find crack cocaine, a replica gun and cash.

The West Shore RCMP received a number of complaints from residents in a quiet neighbourhood near Island Highway and the TransCanada Highway about “suspicious activity” on a nearby property.

On July 18, the RCMP’s Drugs and Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on the property and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking, including one replica long gun, roughly $1,000 in cash, a vehicle believed to be used for drug trafficking and more than 80 grams of narcotic suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine.

RCMP arrested three men aged 59, 72 and 69. Police continue to investigate and say several drug trafficking-related charges are expected.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrests five suspects in multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Drug bustDrugsWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.
Next story
New owners of Sooke Harbour House aim for fall 2021 re-opening

Just Posted

Pedestrian upgrades slated for Sooke’s town centre by fall

New sidewalks, crosswalk and bus pullouts along West Coast Road

View Royal neighbours’ complaints lead to arrests in drug-trafficking investigation

Long gun, narcotics and cash found on property at centre of complaints

New owners of Sooke Harbour House aim for fall 2021 re-opening

Historic property sold for $5.6 million

School district set to welcome back students Sept. 8

‘There’s a lot of anxiety out there for parents,’ says school board chair

Founder of Victoria’s ‘cheeky’ flower count, dies at 97

This year’s 45th annual flower count, held March 4 to 11, saw a total of 45.9 billion blooms

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read