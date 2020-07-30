View Royal neighbours’ complaints lead to arrests in drug-trafficking investigation

Long gun, narcotics and cash found on property at centre of complaints

The West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit arrested three men after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in a View Royal neighbourhood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Reports of suspicious activity on a View Royal property led RCMP to find crack cocaine, a replica gun and cash.

The West Shore RCMP received a number of complaints from residents in a quiet neighbourhood near Island Highway and the TransCanada Highway about “suspicious activity” on a nearby property.

On July 18, the RCMP’s Drugs and Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on the property and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking, including one replica long gun, roughly $1,000 in cash, a vehicle believed to be used for drug trafficking and more than 80 grams of narcotic suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine.

RCMP arrested three men aged 59, 72 and 69. Police continue to investigate and say several drug trafficking-related charges are expected.

