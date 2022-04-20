View Royal plans sale of parkland properties to CRD

Residents may submit their opposition to the sale by May 24

The Town of View Royal is looking to sell a pair of properties near Mill Hill Regional Park to the Capital Regional District as parkland, a sale that is subject to an alternate approval process giving residents the opportunity to oppose it. (Photo courtesy of Town of View Royal)

The Town of View Royal has announced it intends to sell two parcels of parkland to the Capital Regional District, subject to possible rejection of the plan by residents.

The two plots are beside Mill Hill Regional Park and a post on the town’s website indicates the larger plot would be sold for $206,680 and the smaller for $34,450.

The sale proceeds would be placed in a reserve fund for future park land acquisition.

The town said a covenant would be placed on the land, if sold, to ensure it will only be used for park purposes, protected and preserved substantially in their natural state, and managed and maintained as part of the regional park system.

The sale of the properties is subject to an alternative approval process which allows residents to voice opposition to the sale by filling out and signing a response form and submitting it either at town hall, by fax to 250-727-9551, or by email to info@viewroyal.ca no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 24. Paper versions of the form can be picked up at town hall.

Unless at least 10 per cent of the 9,655 eligible electors in the town submit their opposition, the relevant bylaw will be presented to council for approval of the land sale.

