View Royal using ‘walkshops’ to hear from residents during OCP renewal process

First official community plan update since 2011 to consider land use, housing, demographic shifts

The Town of View Royal is hosting outdoor neighbourhood “walkshops” Sept. 21 to 29 to get public insight on issues that will affect its next official community plan.

Council and town staff are keen to hear residents’ insights and concerns that affect where they live, work and play, Mayor David Screech said in a release.

“In discussing the town’s future directions and adapting to change, it is essential that we hear from residents,” he said. “Consultation with residents will help produce an updated OCP, which will be the overarching guide for all town business.”

Up to 10 adults can register for each walkshop, which will see the group walk two kilometres while discussing “what’s currently cherished and where future improvements should be considered.” The 90-minute walks commence at noon and 5 p.m. Interested residents may call Dawn Mills in planning at 250-708-2254 or email planning@viewroyal.ca to register.

The review and update of View Royal’s official community plan affects land use, housing availability and imminent demographic shifts. The town’s population is expected to grow by 4,000 residents to 15,000 by 2040, at which time one-third of households will be led by adults older than 65.

That projected growth has prompted questions about where people will live, work and get around, and how new growth can be accommodated and serviced in a cost-effective way. On a broader scale, the town is also concerned with how it might adapt to anticipated impacts of climate change and sea-level rise.

The new community plan will establish what a “climate-resilient community” means for View Royal, one of 1,400 jurisdictions worldwide to sign the Climate Action Charter and declare a climate emergency.

In addition to the walkshops, community surveys and open houses will be held later this year and in 2022. The last significant update to the OCP was in 2011.

