Village real estate challenge raises $18K for Mustard Seed

Oak Bay Village real estate agents took part in the annual Realtor Food Bank Challenge, from left, Nancy Stratton and Emily Moyes from The Agency, Mark Gutnecht and Krista Voitchovsky from Engel & Volkers, and Tony Joe from Re/Max, and in front, Rebecca Barritt from The Agency. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The third annual Oak Bay Village real estate Food Bank Challenge helped spread a little Christmas cheer to those in need.

A total of $18,647 was raised by Engel and Volkers, RE/MAX Camosun and The Agency, with 245 pounds of food collected.

Additionally, a collection box on the front lawn of the municipal hall collected 513.3 pounds of food donations.

The money and food were delivered to the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

“It’s an extraordinary response and is going immediately to help people in our community. Donations are still coming in so there will be even more as a result of everyone’s efforts,” said Heather Leary, project manager for the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, who are behind the food drive. “A huge thank you to the three real estate agencies, the Island Equipment Owners Association and MoBox who all stepped up to adapt to current circumstances and make this a big success.”

Engel and Volkers raised the most with $7,500 and 60.8 pounds.

Donations are still being accepted by The Agency, at 2185 Theatre Lane, Engel & Vokers, at 2249 Oak Bay Ave., and RE/MAX Camosun at 2239 Oak Bay Ave.

