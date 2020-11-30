Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)

B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP have arrested a man in connection to a violent crime spree that took place Saturday morning.

Now, they’re asking anyone with any information, or related dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward with that evidence.

It began shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 28 at a home in the 9600-block of Gibson Road, in eastern Chilliwack.

Mike Rail, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP, said that it all began when the suspect entered a garage in the neighbourhood. A local resident was inside the garage, getting into his vehicle when the suspect produced a knife and demanded the vehicle.

But the man refused to give it up, explaining that his children were still in the vehicle.

Then the suspect ran on foot to a neighbouring house, and entered. He encountered a woman in the kitchen, and demanded her keys and grabbed for her purse. A struggle ensued, Rail explained, and the initial man the suspect threatened arrived armed with a hockey stick. He confronted the suspect, who dropped the purse and once again ran away.

He was chased by neighbours, but ended up at a home in the 48900-block of Yale Road, where he allegedly stole a UTV, or side-by-side.

Rail says that while the suspect was fleeing, he backed into a vehicle and fled toward the Little Mountain area. A few minutes later, the UTV collided with another vehicle in the area of Kenswood Drive and Imperial Street.

That’s where the suspect abandoned the UTV and fled for the final time on foot. Chilliwack RCMP cordoned off the area and began to search, and quickly found their suspect — a 36-year-old man from Alberta – in the area of Hillcrest Drive on Little Mountain.

He was arrested without further incident, and on Monday morning was still in remand awaiting court.

READ MORE: Chilliwack RCMP offer tips to thwart car thieves

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

crimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria partiers hid in closets, bedrooms in an attempt to avoid fines
Next story
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

Just Posted

(Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Second driver facing impaired charges after View Royal traffic stop leads to loaded firearms

West Shore RCMP stop swerving motorist and Saanich woman who came to pick her up

BC Hydro is reporting several outages in Sooke Monday morning. (BC Hydro/Facebook)
More than 3,000 Sooke properties without power Monday morning

Outages under investigation by BC Hydro

A man was issued a $230 fine after refusing to wear a mask inside a Central Saanich business. (Central Saanich Police Services/Twitter)
Man issued fine after refusing to mask up in Central Saanich business

$230 ticket issued under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act

The University of Victoria will mark the eighth annual Giving Tuesday with its Add Sprinkles campaign which collects funds to support various student initiatives across campus. (Photo courtesy UVic Photo Services)
Nearly 150 Greater Victoria groups prepare for eighth annual Giving Tuesday

Last year Canadians raised nearly $22 million in 24 hours

Aragon Properties’ proposed development for the corner of Cook and Pendergast streets in Cook Street Village was voted down by Victoria city council on Thursday night after a public hearing. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
Lack of affordable housing spells end for Cook Street Village project in Victoria

Council narrowly defeats proposal for four-storey building on former Pic-A-Flic Video site

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven resuced kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Left to right: A screenshot of NTC nurse navigator Lesley Cerney, FNHA regional mental health manager Georjeana Paterson and Island Health’s medical health officer Dr. Charmaine Enns addressing Ehattesaht community members from Ehatis reserve in a Facebook live update. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Medical team sent to Ehatis reserve near Zeballos to guide community through COVID outbreak

17 cases, eight recoveries and no hospitalizations as Island Health praises First Nation’s response

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Most Read