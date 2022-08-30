RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

Violent offender found day drinking in downtown Nanaimo will be sent back to mainland

Man with outstanding warrants gives false name to officers

A violent fugitive was arrested after being caught drinking in public in Nanaimo last week and will be subsequently transferred back to Vancouver.

Nanaimo RCMP’s bike patrol unit noticed the 34-year-old, of no fixed address, consuming alcohol in public at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in downtown Nanaimo, noted a press release.

“Consuming alcohol in public is in itself not a major offence but it certainly provides grounds for police to find out who the person is and ascertain if they are wanted or breaching any current conditions. As it turns out, this is exactly what happened, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police asked for the man’s identity and he gave a false name, which made police suspicious, and after a search of his belongings they discovered his identification. A check of the police database found that the man had seven outstanding warrants in the Vancouver area with charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The name of suspect is not being released by Nanaimo RCMP and he currently in custody awaiting transport back to Vancouver, said police.

READ ALSO: 7-Eleven in Nanaimo robbed at knifepoint


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City
Next story
Greater Victoria post-secondary schools will not require masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

Just Posted

The University of Victoria won’t be requiring masks or proof of COVID-19 vaccination to start the fall 2022 semester. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
Greater Victoria post-secondary schools will not require masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

Catriona McHattie, president of the North and South Saanich Agricultural Society, says the upcoming Saanich Fair will give the community a chance to reconnect. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Fair organizers hope to revive sense of community, promote agriculture

Thetis Lake, as seen from the Lower Loop trail. The CRD is warning about algae blooms at the regional park’s watering holes. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD warns visitors, dog owners about Thetis Lake algae blooms

Crews had to hike down a steep pathway called the Rabbity Trail to reach the fire in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, 20 metres up from the waterline of the Saanich Inlet. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Scariest time of year’: Another wildfire extinguished, this time in Highlands