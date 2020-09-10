Victoria police released a blurry image of a man suspected in a sexual assault that took place on Sept. 7. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Violent sexual assault in Victoria prompts call for witnesses

Victoria police say victim was assaulted by man in a surgical mask

The Victoria Police Department is seeking witnesses or information after what they are calling a violent sexual assault Monday night.

On Sept. 7 around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a street near the Rock Bay area for a report of an assault. An unknown man wearing a surgical mask had physically and sexually assaulted a victim within a fenced area between the 600-block of Pembroke Street and the 600-block of Princess Avenue.

Police said the assault likely occurred around 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the incident is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Black man standing roughly six-feet-tall with a slim build. He had short hair was reportedly “well-dressed.” The victim said he had an accent that sounded East African. He was pushing an older-style racing bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria tattoo artist arrested, charged with five counts of sexual assault

sexual assault

