Voices in Nature: Saanich hosts opera and poetry event in Outerbridge Park

Attendees will see instrumental, opera, and poetry performances

Outerbridge Park will see opera and poetry performances included in the free Saanich event. (Courtesy Brenda Weatherston)

Saanich Parks and Recreation and Pacific Opera Victoria host a free opera, poetry, and art event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 to 26 at Outerbridge Park.

Visitors will enjoy vocal, instrumental, and poetry performances, along with visual artists at work. Artists include Brianna Bear who will bring stencils for participants to create pieces of their own while listening to music and poetry.

“It offers something for artists and people to encounter art and performance in a natural space,” said Rebecca Hass, director of community engagement.

ALSO READ: Music in the Park events across Saanich give local bands opportunity to perform

Community arts programmer for Saanich, Brenda Weatherston, said that Outerbridge Park brings the word ‘discovery,’ to mind and was the reason she and Hass chose this park to host the event.

“Voices in Nature provides a unique opportunity to appreciate the sights and sounds of the natural world, music, and the arts, and reconnect with our community,” said Weatherston.

Limited parking is available at both the Royal Oak and Blenkinsop entrances, however, the park is located close to trails and active transportation routes.

For more information visit saanich.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtOperaparksSaanich