IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA - 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA - 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

Volkswagen recalls Atlas SUVs for unexpected braking, steering knuckle fractures

Multiple recall notices have been posted for the Atlas SUVs

Volkswagen is recalling approximately 23,129 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles in Canada due to a wiring issue that can cause unexpected braking.

The recall notice is for 2019 to 2023 Atlas SUVs. Over 200,000 models are being recalled across North America for the same issue.

Volkswagen said the issue is caused by electrical contacts that can corrode on wiring harnesses causing interruptions to electrical connections. The issue can also cause airbags to deploy late.

But that’s not the only issue with the Atlas SUVs.

Some 10,303 of the 2020-2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs are being recalled because the front steering knuckle may fracture in the area of the strut mount. A fractured steering knuckle can cause a loss of vehicle control.

There’s also a recall order for 54,429 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and 2021 Atlas models due to an issue where the air conditioning system drain tube could be blocked, causing water to leak inside the vehicle near the airbag control module. This can cause the airbag to deploy inadvertently.

Owners of the recalled models will receive notices by mail. Owners can also contact Volkswagen customer service directly at 1-800-893-5298, or check online using Volkswagen’s recall service campaign search tool.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volkswagen

Previous story
Victoria asking province for pandemic patio liquor license extension

Just Posted

East Sooke residents are rallying behind one woman’s call for the Capital Regional District to buy a large plot of land on the border of East Sooke Regional Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Petition aims to preserve a parcel of forest near in East Sooke

The last remaining payphone in Sooke is in its last days. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Hanging up Sooke’s last payphone

Increased enforcement at Thetis Lake Regional Park helped prevent major incidents during the peak season in 2021, according to a CRD Parks report. (Photo courtesy of the CRD)
Unsanctioned Gulf Island nuptials part of CRD Parks enforcement in 2021

The area around the intersection of Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road will be a work zone for the next six months or so, as crews install traffic lights and a new transit exchange, along with other improvements. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Upgrades to Colwood intersection soon underway at Metchosin and Latoria