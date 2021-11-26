Members of Greater Victoria’s Green Team work in Colwood’s Perimeter Park earlier in November. (Greater Victoria Green Team)

Members of Greater Victoria’s Green Team work in Colwood’s Perimeter Park earlier in November. (Greater Victoria Green Team)

Volunteers sought for invasive species removal Saturday at Colwood park

Greater Victoria Green Team group will be at Pithouse Park from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27

The Greater Victoria Green Team is seeking volunteers for an invasive species cleanup Saturday at Pithouse Park in Colwood.

The group will be removing Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time volunteers interested in attending the event are asked to register online in advance. All volunteers are encouraged to wear full-coverage clothing that they don’t mind getting dirty, to dress for the weather as the event will run rain or shine, to bring gardening gloves and tools if you have them, and snacks and water.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including physical distancing and a prohibition on sharing tools with those outside your family bubble.

The group will meet at the park entrance near 175 Goldfinch Rd., and those arriving by car are asked to park in the Two Waters building parking lot at the end of Goldfinch Road.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria Green Team tackles invasive in Colwood park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,West Shore

Previous story
Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet shutdown due to rock scaling
Next story
Hwy. 3, 99 and parts of Hwy. 1 to close over weekend as heavy rainfall sparks slide concerns

Just Posted

One of the flooded farms in Sumas Prairie from an aerial tour with provincial officials, Nov. 23, 2021. Some farms are recovering but more heavy rain is expected. (B.C. government photo)
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Jeff Morrow’s Atkins Road property was heavily damaged by flood waters during the record-breaking storm Nov. 15. With more rain on the way, he worries the situation will only get worse. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Flood-battered Langford residents worry next storms could spell disaster

Oak Bay Fire Department is seeking candidates for deputy chief. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay seeks dynamic deputy to help lead its fire department

The official community plan review in North Saanich cleared one, but not all hurdles during a special council meeting to consider the next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)
Familiar critics accuse North Saanich of ignoring public concerns about density