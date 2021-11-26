Volunteers sought for invasive species removal Saturday at Colwood park

Greater Victoria Green Team group will be at Pithouse Park from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27

The Greater Victoria Green Team is seeking volunteers for an invasive species cleanup Saturday at Pithouse Park in Colwood.

The group will be removing Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time volunteers interested in attending the event are asked to register online in advance. All volunteers are encouraged to wear full-coverage clothing that they don’t mind getting dirty, to dress for the weather as the event will run rain or shine, to bring gardening gloves and tools if you have them, and snacks and water.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including physical distancing and a prohibition on sharing tools with those outside your family bubble.

The group will meet at the park entrance near 175 Goldfinch Rd., and those arriving by car are asked to park in the Two Waters building parking lot at the end of Goldfinch Road.

