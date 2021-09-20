Cowichan-Malahat-Langford candidates. (Photos submitted)

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford candidates. (Photos submitted)

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford being called for NDP’s MacGregor — national Liberal win projected

Check back for more as the results roll in

Black Press Media are calling the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding for incumbent NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor with more than 20 per cent of the polls reporting in.

Candidates in the election included incumbent MacGregor for the NDP, Blair Herbert for the Liberals, Alana DeLong for the Conservatives, Lia Versaevel for the Greens and Mark Hecht for the People’s Party of Canada.

With 130 polls of 250 reporting in, MacGregor holds a substantial lead with 7,848, DeLong follows with 5,023 votes, Herbert with 2,901 votes, Versaevel with 1,280 votes and Hecht with 1,136 votes.

A national Liberal minority government is also being projected for Justin Trudeau.

On election night People’s Party of Canada candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford congratulated MacGregor on his win.

“Alistair is a great guy and he’s good for the community, so I’m not surprised by the result,” Hecht said.

He was disappointed with the national result.

“Unfortunately, the Liberal government has pushed people in this country into a corner with its vaccine mandates,” Hecht said. “I think things are going to get nasty. Nothing has been gained by this election.”

More as it becomes available.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
PPC candidate Hecht in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford says nothing gained in election
Next story
RESULTS: Greater Victoria polls start trickling in

Just Posted

The English department at the University of Victoria is rethinking its practice of quoting disturbing passages in classic literature, after the use of the N-word in a lecture led to a complaint from a student.
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture causes stir

Volunteers build beds for 30,000 chum eggs to settle in late this winter in an Oak Bay segment of Bowker Creek. (Sherryll Harris photo)
Volunteers move masses of gravel, rock into Oak Bay creek

Ian Duncan is an avid cyclist and firefighter with the Saanich Fire Department. He plans to cycle for 24 hours straight Sept. 20-21 to raise awareness and funds for ALS. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich firefighter to cycle for 24 hours, raise funds and awareness for ALS

UBCM awards took place virtually this year. (Photo courtesy of UBCM)
Highlands awarded by UBCM for work in sustainable asset management