Cowichan-Malahat-Langford being called for NDP’s MacGregor — national Liberal win projected

Black Press Media are calling the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding for incumbent NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor with more than 20 per cent of the polls reporting in.

Candidates in the election included incumbent MacGregor for the NDP, Blair Herbert for the Liberals, Alana DeLong for the Conservatives, Lia Versaevel for the Greens and Mark Hecht for the People’s Party of Canada.

With 130 polls of 250 reporting in, MacGregor holds a substantial lead with 7,848, DeLong follows with 5,023 votes, Herbert with 2,901 votes, Versaevel with 1,280 votes and Hecht with 1,136 votes.

A national Liberal minority government is also being projected for Justin Trudeau.

On election night People’s Party of Canada candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford congratulated MacGregor on his win.

“Alistair is a great guy and he’s good for the community, so I’m not surprised by the result,” Hecht said.

He was disappointed with the national result.

“Unfortunately, the Liberal government has pushed people in this country into a corner with its vaccine mandates,” Hecht said. “I think things are going to get nasty. Nothing has been gained by this election.”

