Voting ends soon for Saanich sand sculpture favourites at Cadboro-Gyro Park

Deadline Aug. 2, voters over 18 eligible to win summer prize package worth over $600

The last day to vote for your favourite sand sculpture at Cadboro-Gyro park is Aug. 2. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The deadline for Saanich residents to vote for their favourite sand sculpture at Cadboro-Gyro Park is nearing, with voting closing at midnight on Aug. 2.

Participants will be entered to win a summer prize package valued at over $600.

Artists and Saanich staff encourage voters to visit the life-like sculptures in person before making a decision as the true artistry can only be truly appreciated in person.

Gaming regulations require participants to be at least 18 years of age to participate in the random draw. Participants must also be a resident in Greater Victoria.

Voting results and prizes will be announced on Saanich social media channels on Aug. 4. The sand sculpture receiving the most votes will be named the 2021 Pepper’s People’s Choice award winner.

