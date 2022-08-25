Want to run for Sooke council? Nominations open next week

Nominations for this year’s municipal election open on Aug. 30, running to Sept. 9. The election is Oct. 15. (File - Shutterstock.com)

If you’ve ever been interested in running for a position on Sooke council or the local school board, now’s your chance.

Starting Tuesday (Aug. 30), nominations open for the civic election, taking place Oct. 15.

Council positions include one mayor and six councillors and three school trustees. Electors in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area pick one director for the Capital Regional District board.

According to the district’s election bylaw, civic candidates in Sooke must register at Municipal Hall, which must be done in person.

To be nominated, the candidate must provide the completed nomination form available at Municipal Hall, at least two citizen’s names of endorsement for either a mayoral or council position and valid identification. A nomination deposit is not required.

Those ineligible to run for municipal office include any judges from the Court of Appeal, Supreme court or provincial court.

“Generally speaking, ineligible people are those who have been disqualified due to a previous election offence such as failing to take the oath of office or failing to file financial disclosure statements related to a campaign,” said Sarah Temple, Sooke’s chief election officer.

According to the Sooke sign bylaw, candidates do not require a signage permit, but siting regulations exist. For example, you must obtain a property owner’s permission before placing signage on private property.

Neither elections B.C. nor the District of Sooke restricts when signage may first go up. Signs along Highway 14 must be removed by Oct. 17. Signs elsewhere must be removed by Oct. 19.

There are also spending limits for campaigns in Sooke municipal elections. Mayoralty candidates can spend up to $16,518.01, while those seeking a council seat have a limit of $16,518.01.

For more information on running for council, please go to sooke.ca/elections or check out Mayor and Council – Potential Candidate Information Session 2022 produced by the district on YouTube.

RELATED: Sooke council race takes shape as another candidate declares

RELATED: Experts explain why voting in municipal election is important



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC municipal electionLocal NewsSookeWest Shore