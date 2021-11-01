Dustin Aaryn Smith was arrested in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 30. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Dustin Aaryn Smith was arrested in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 30. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Wanted man arrested in Victoria; faces assault, B&E, robbery charges

Dustin Aaryn Smith, 37 in police custody awaiting bail

Dustin Aaryn Smith, a 37-year-old previously reported as wanted on several warrants, was arrested by Victoria police on Oct. 30.

Smith was located in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a VicPD release. He was wanted in Victoria on warrants for charges including break and enter, extortion, robbery and assault with a weapon. He was also wanted in Saanich for assault.

Smith remains in VicPD cells ahead of a bail hearing. Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Smith over the weekend.

