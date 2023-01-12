Wanted man in Victoria found in Vancouver after evading police for 4 months

A warrant was issued for Michael Lund’s arrest in September

A man who has evaded Victoria police for four months located and arrested in Vancouver.

Micheal Lund, who was the subject of a nationwide warrant issued in September, was arrested today (Jan. 12) in Vancouver.

He had been serving a sentence for breaking and entering, possession of criminally obtained property and failure to comply with an undertaking.

His warrant was issued after he did not return to the community-based residential facility where he was staying.

