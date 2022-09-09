Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Wanted man sought after not returning to Victoria halfway house

Michael Lund is serving a one-year sentence for multiple offences

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Lund, who has a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

Lund is wanted for failing to return to his halfway house in Victoria. He’s currently serving a one-year sentence for breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by a crime, theft, mischief and not complying with an undertaking.

He’s described as a 47-year-old Caucasian man who 6’1” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lund is asked to not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Oak Bay High launches month of fundraisers for Cops for Cancer

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council
Next story
Suspect sought following multiple thefts from Saanich liquor store

Just Posted

Robert Owsianyk and Madison Fotheringham died just days apart this summer. (Supplied by family)
Sooke family rocked by tragic losses of father and daughter within 2-week span

Police are trying to identify a suspect after 11 bottles of liquor have been stolen from the store in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street since late June. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Suspect sought following multiple thefts from Saanich liquor store

Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Wanted man sought after not returning to Victoria halfway house

The yellow zones currently only allow for single-family dwellings. The missing middle initiative looks to change that. The proposal will now go before the next mayor and council. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

Pop-up banner image