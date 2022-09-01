Wanted man sought by Victoria police

Shawn Sevigny is said to have cut off his ankle monitor this week in Victoria

Shawn Sevigny has a province warrant out for his arrest. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man after police said he cut off his ankle monitor in downtown Victoria on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Shawn Sevigny is wanted for being unlawfully at large. The Victoria Police Department said he has past criminal convictions for violent offences that include assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, armed robbery and extortion.

He’s described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man who’s 6’1” and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and light brown hair that is shorter on the sides and longer on top. Sevigny recently wore a light brown goatee and he has tattoos that include a dragon on his left forearm, a flaming skull on his right upper arm and a Japanese script on the back of his neck.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

