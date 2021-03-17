A modified and loaded rifle was found on a wanted woman when Victoria police arrested her early Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Arrested wanted woman had ‘heavily modified,’ loaded rifle with her

She was wanted for failing to attend court in relation to a drug trafficking, weapons investigation

A wanted woman had a modified and loaded rifle with her when Victoria police arrested her early Wednesday morning.

Officers were in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East just after 5:30 a.m. when they saw a woman wanted for failing to attend court.

Police arrested the woman and, after searching her, found a heavily-modified assault-style .22 calibre rifle and a magazine loaded with 20 rounds, as well as ammunition for other firearms.

READ: Victoria police arrest suspect after assault on shelter staff

The woman was wanted for failing to attend court for a previous drug trafficking and weapons-related investigation.

After being arrested Wednesday, she was transported to Victoria police cells, where she was held for court. She faces recommended charges of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police are investigating the file.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria

