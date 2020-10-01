Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Rules enforced with fines from Oct. 1 to March 31

Chain-up and winter tire regulations are in effect starting Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Roads are clear and daytime temperatures are in the 20s, but chain-up and winter tire regulations are still in effect on Vancouver Island.

In Greater Victoria, from Oct. 1 to March 31, winter tires or chains are required on portions of the Malahat and Sooke Road.

For passenger vehicles, all-season, all-weather and winter tires meet the regulations, but tires must have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres and display the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol. Logos with three-peaked mountain symbols are recommended for cold weather driving because they have better traction on snow and ice.

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

Drivers of passenger vehicles not equipped with winter tires can face a $121 fine and as of 2019, drivers of commercial vehicles not carrying chains can be fined $196.

Penalties got steeper for commercial vehicles bypassing active chain-up areas too, where drivers can face a $598-fine.

While fines went up, the weight threshold for carry and use traction devices was lowered in 2019.

New rules mandate that commercial vehicles weighing more than 5,000 kilograms must use chains – steel, cable or automatic – on at least two tires. Socks or wheel sanders can also be used if the vehicle isn’t equipped with winter tires.

Routes where winter tires or chains are mandatory are marked with signs.

RELATED: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

– With files from Paul Clarke.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordDrivingmalahat