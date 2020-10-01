Chain-up and winter tire regulations are in effect starting Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Rules enforced with fines from Oct. 1 to March 31

Roads are clear and daytime temperatures are in the 20s, but chain-up and winter tire regulations are still in effect on Vancouver Island.

In Greater Victoria, from Oct. 1 to March 31, winter tires or chains are required on portions of the Malahat and Sooke Road.

For passenger vehicles, all-season, all-weather and winter tires meet the regulations, but tires must have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres and display the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol. Logos with three-peaked mountain symbols are recommended for cold weather driving because they have better traction on snow and ice.

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

Drivers of passenger vehicles not equipped with winter tires can face a $121 fine and as of 2019, drivers of commercial vehicles not carrying chains can be fined $196.

Penalties got steeper for commercial vehicles bypassing active chain-up areas too, where drivers can face a $598-fine.

While fines went up, the weight threshold for carry and use traction devices was lowered in 2019.

New rules mandate that commercial vehicles weighing more than 5,000 kilograms must use chains – steel, cable or automatic – on at least two tires. Socks or wheel sanders can also be used if the vehicle isn’t equipped with winter tires.

Routes where winter tires or chains are mandatory are marked with signs.

RELATED: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

– With files from Paul Clarke.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordDrivingmalahat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Rules enforced with fines from Oct. 1 to March 31

PHOTOS: Tour de Rock riders zoom through Sooke, visit big donor

11-year-old Sooke girl raised over $10,000 for Tour de Rock with bottle drive

Sooke group providing assistance to seniors in dire need of volunteers

Loan Cupboard now in its 50th year of operation

Sooke seeks feedback on new building regulation bylaw

In addition to the online survey, a virtual online meeting takes place Oct. 22

Blackberry festival moves forward with drive-thru in Metchosin

Event takes place on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Most Read