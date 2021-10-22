Warning issued after 40 shipping containers lost overboard in Straight of Juan de Fuca

40 containers could be partially submerged and not visible to marine traffic

Boaters are being asked to use extreme caution around the approach to the Strait of Juan de Fuca after 40 shipping containers were lost overboard and are now floating in the waterway.

The U.S. Navigation Center issued the warning Friday morning (Oct. 22), noting some of the containers are partially submerged and may not be visible.

It’s not clear what incident took place that resulted in the shipping containers being lost.

This file will be updated once more information becomes available.

ALSO READ: Record number humpback calves spotted off Greater Victoria in 2021

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.