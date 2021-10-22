Shipping containers and a ship are unloaded and moved around at the Port of Everett on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Everett, Washington. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shipping containers and a ship are unloaded and moved around at the Port of Everett on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Everett, Washington. (Black Press Media file photo)

Warning issued after 40 shipping containers lost overboard in Straight of Juan de Fuca

40 containers could be partially submerged and not visible to marine traffic

Boaters are being asked to use extreme caution around the approach to the Strait of Juan de Fuca after 40 shipping containers were lost overboard and are now floating in the waterway.

The U.S. Navigation Center issued the warning Friday morning (Oct. 22), noting some of the containers are partially submerged and may not be visible.

It’s not clear what incident took place that resulted in the shipping containers being lost.

This file will be updated once more information becomes available.

ALSO READ: Record number humpback calves spotted off Greater Victoria in 2021

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations seek safety upgrade for B.C. harbour after pair of floatplane crashes
Next story
Workers fired for refusing vaccines likely won’t get EI, minister says

Just Posted

Without an Island sales and service centre, Tesla owners have to make a trip to Vancouver to make repairs impossible at a traditional auto shop. (Vancouver Island Tesla Owners)
Vancouver Island’s first Tesla sales, service centre rumoured for Langford

The constructions site of Pexisen Elementary on Oct. 22. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: $100-million construction of two new Langford schools on schedule, budget

Sooke residents can now report various crimes without going to the station themselves with Sooke RCMP’s online crime reporting tool. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke man charged with mischief in connection to Oct. 18 fire

The West Shore Parks and Recreation preschool got a lasting makeover after the Netflix show Maid used it for filming in February. (Courtesy Alexandra Matthew)
PHOTOS: Netflix crew leaves Colwood preschool with permanent makeover