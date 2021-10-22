Warning issued after bear knocks over B.C. angler

Man was fishing in the Tofino area and was not injured

As coastal black bears up their foraging in preparation for the hibernation season, Conservation officers are encouraging the public to take extra precautions while outdoors.

Last Friday, a Tofino angler had a close encounter with a bear in the nearby Kootowis Creek area. He was not injured and later reported the incident to the B.C. Conservation Office.

“A man was fishing in the creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road & Kennedy River Road, when a black bear approached from behind,” Conservation Officer Service via their Twitter channel.

The bear made contact with the man, who was able to scare the animal away.

Although the bear knocked the man over, he was not injured.

Conservation Officers are at the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the area.

Signage is being placed to advise the public. — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) October 22, 2021

Bear sightings are being reported daily in both Tofino and Ucluelet and residents and visitors are repeatedly being urged by officials to keep their attractants secured.

Anyone who leaves attractants unsecured could face a fine of up to $575 under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) if a bear poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety. A list of bear safety tips can be found on the province’s website.

READ: Summer turns deadly for black bears in Tofino and Ucluelet

READ: Bear killed after frequenting campground in Ucluelet

bearsTofino,