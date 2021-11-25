Wastewater overflows taint waters from Oak Bay to Saanich

As the region braces for days of rain, outfalls in the Capital Regional District (CRD) are already overflowing.

The CRD issued a warning Thursday (Nov. 25) of combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria.

Waters of concern lie on the shores from Tarn Place in Oak Bay to Seaview Road in Saanich, including Cadboro Bay. Swimming in the area may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, the CRD planned to post public health advisory signs at beaches in the area until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

CRDoak baySaanich