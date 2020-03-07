Jennifer Young, project and content manager for United Way Greater Victoria stood among the growing piles of menstrual products onboard a BC Transit bus for the Period Promise event. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents fill BC Transit bus with menstrual products at Hillside Centre

Bus seats were stacked high with new period products for those in need

Unopened boxes of tampons, pads and other feminine hygiene products were stacked high in a BC Transit bus parked outside the Hillside Centre on Saturday.

United Way Greater Victoria’s annual Period Promise: Fill the Bus campaign took place outside the mall on March 7. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the team was outside the mall collecting donations. For the third year in a row, donors of all ages filtered through the city bus to drop off menstrual and incontinence products to help fight period poverty in the region.

READ ALSO: United Way Greater Victoria aims to fill bus with new menstrual products

Menstrual and incontinence products are “incredibly expensive,” said project and content manager Jennifer Young. She added that for people living in poverty or experiencing homelessness, these necessary hygiene products can be inaccessible.

According to studies conducted by Proctor and Gamble and the Period Stigma Report in 2018, nearly one in seven Canadian girls miss school due to a lack of period protection, while nearly one in four Canadian women have struggled to afford menstrual products for themselves or their children.

“No one should have to decide between feeding themselves and getting basic hygiene products,” Young said.

In 2019, the group filled a bus with 66,000 individual items and this year, they’re hoping to collect 100,000. All of the donated products will be distributed to United Way funded agencies such as the Victoria Transition House, the Victoria Cool Aid Society and programs that help people in need, Young explained.

READ ALSO: Period Promise fills a bus for women in need

“The other important piece about this Period Promise is that it’s an advocacy movement as well so we’re trying to make the supply of menstrual products as common as toilet paper,” she said.

Young pointed out that the City of Victoria, the B.C. government and local schools have made the “period promise” and are striving to make menstrual products available for free in their facilities.

Anyone still interested in donating after the event can visit the United Way Greater Victoria website for more information.

With files from Nicole Crescenzi.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Change your clocks, smoke alarm batteries for daylight saving time

Just Posted

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents fill BC Transit bus with menstrual products at Hillside Centre

Bus seats were stacked high with new period products for those in need

Change your clocks, smoke alarm batteries for daylight saving time

Smoke, carbon monoxide detector batteries should be changed annually, Saanich Fire Department says

PHOTOS: ‘Hackers’ come together to help solve Island Health challenges

More than 100 people participate in Code Hack 2020

UPDATED: Friends and family mourn West Shore mother killed in Langford shooting

Shooting suspect arrested in Saanich Saturday morning

Empress workers won’t strike this weekend after tentative agreement reached

Workers will now vote on ratifying the contract next week

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of Miles Meester

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Frances Kelsey students’ London trip grounded

Most Read