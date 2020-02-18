WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

Regional Director, Mike Hicks, acted as the MC at the Celebration of Life for Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

The top Sooke stories for the week of Feb. 18 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

More than 1,000 attended the celebration of life for three men who died in the Sooke River. The celebration gave the community a chance to grieve. For more information on this story, click here.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue are there when help is needed, and are being celebrated for their assistance in the three recent deaths at Sooke Potholes. For more information on this story, click here.

Water is a complicated issue in the District of Sooke, with some residents having to haul in water. For more information on this story, click here.

