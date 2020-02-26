Keith Clarke says that every time he turns on the tap, he’s aware of the need to conserve water. (Tim Collins - Black Press Media)

WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

A round-up of this week’s top stories

The top Sooke stories for the week of Feb. 26 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

The second to a three-part series written by Reporter Tim Collins speaks to the lack of secure water causing complications and real-life impacts in the Sooke Region. For more information on this story, click here.

T’Sou-ke First Nation is taking legal steps to ensure subcontractors for a gas station development get paid. Claims and counterclaims have thus far left them unpaid. For more information on this story, click here.

Freedom Mobile is finally getting a cell tower in Sooke after being denied two previous times. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on SVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Life complicated when water not secure

Water issues have real-life impacts in Sooke Region

Work begins on Otter Point Road project in Sooke

The project now has a fall completion date following a long delay

Central Saanich Police prepared for afternoon shut-down of Highway 17

Sgt. Paul Brailey questions efficacy of protest

City of Langford rebrands, announces several projects

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria set press conference

Demonstrators have been occupying the legislature since Monday despite injunction

Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

On Feb. 21, a member of the Comox Valley RCMP was assaulted… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

