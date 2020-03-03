A small burial ground that belongs to the T’Souke First Nation lies about 25 metres from the eastern boundary of the EMCS parking lot. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

A round-up of this week’s top stories

The top Sooke stories for the week of March 3 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

A First Nation dispute caused part of a school parking lot to close. T’Sou-ke’s George family is now in negotiation with the School District. For more information on this story, click here.

Some Sooke Region residents continue to look for long term solutions for water while using rainwater capture and other bandaid solutions. For more information on this story, click here.

Sooke wrestler, Leigha Auld, had a breakthrough season and sets her sights on nationals. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on SVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

