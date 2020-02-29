WATCH: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying BC legislature mobilize for anticipated counter-protest

A rally was held following reports of white supremacy group in the area

Wet’wuwet’en supporters formed soft blockade lines around the steps of the B.C. Legislature on Saturday after a counter-protester was reportedly spotted. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs occupying the B.C. Legislature held an all-day rally on Saturday in anticipation of a white supremacy group attending.

Indigenous speakers began addressing the crowd at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 – day six of the group’s second occupation of the B.C. legislature steps – and explained that a white supremacy group called Soldiers of Odin Vancouver Island had indicated that members planned to make an appearance at the legislature.

This week there was a nationwide call out for Sons of Odin and Proud boys to rally together across Canada and dismantle Indigenous blockades and solidarity actions. … — Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en (@IY4wetsuweten) February 29, 2020

We are youth holding ceremony in solidarity w/our Wet’suwet’en relations, we recognize what’s being done to them could be done to any of us or our communities & we are being targeted by white supremacist hate groups.

We deeply appreciate your support, your presence keeps us safe. pic.twitter.com/kcfjzxRceD — Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en (@IY4wetsuweten) February 29, 2020

The large group of Wet’suwet’en supporters was gathered to hear various speakers discuss standing up to hate “from a position of love,” said Ta’kaiya Blaney, one of the young Indigenous people occupying the steps of the legislature.

“White supremacists feel threatened because they know their systems are dying and we [Indigenous people] are very much alive,” Blaney said as the crowd cheered and raised their fists.

Blaney noted that the focus of the demonstration should remain on the Wet’suwet’en opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline not on white supremacy.

The Wet’suwet’en supporters that remain blockaded outside the BC Legislature Building have begun a rally. Speakers say a white supremacy group called Soldiers of Odin have indicated that members will be attending the blockade today. @BlackPressMedia @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/2EBLmdCawD — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 29, 2020

The Wet’suwet’en supporters have fallen back to soft blockade lines to protect the youth on the stairs but @vicpdcanada says no counter protesters have been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/MKEJxghXIL — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 29, 2020

Rally attendees were invited to take part in a briefing on soft blockade techniques to prepare for the possible appearance of the counter-protesters.

At noon, rally attendees made their way across the legislature lawn after a member of the Soldiers of Odin was reportedly spotted. The man, dressed in black, quickly departed as the Wet’suwet’en supporters approached.

VicPD officers at the legislature said there had been no confirmation that Soldiers of Odin planned to attend but noted police were aware of a social media post that had sparked concern among the group currently occupying the building.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, emphasized that officers have been in attendance during the entire occupation and that their goal is to keep everyone safe while they exercise their right to protest.

Black Press Media has reached out to Conrad Peach, president of the Soldiers of Odin Vancouver Island for comment.

