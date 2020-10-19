Water main burst temporarily closes London Drugs in Colwood

Staff say re-opening date yet to be determined after Sunday incident

London Drugs at Colwood Corners is temporarily closed after a water main burst on Sunday afternoon. (Google Maps)

London Drugs in Colwood is temporarily closed after a water main pipe burst on Sunday afternoon.

Staff say a re-opening date has yet to be determined for the storefront at Colwood Corners.

Recently, there have been road closures along Sooke Road to allow for frontage improvements and underground servicing work for water, hydro and communications for the Onni development at Colwood Corners.

