Central Saanich Road water disruption expected to be restored later this afternoon

A water outage impacted a section of Central Saanich Road is expected to be restored by mid or late afternoon. (Central Saanich/Twitter)

A water outage is impacting Saanich Peninsula residents.

The District of Central Saanich said in a tweet that a temporary outage on Tsawout First Nation is affecting a section of the water system along Central Saanich Road.

The outage is expected to be restored by mid or later afternoon.

The district did not say what caused the disruption.

ALSO READ: Potential sighting of missing Central Saanich man the focus of forest search between Sooke, Cowichan

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula